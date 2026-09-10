Russia records sharp decline in crime rates among migrants in 2026 — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia recorded a sharp decline in crime rates among migrants this year, First Deputy Interior Minister Andrey Kikot, who heads the ministry’s Migration Service, said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"As for combating crimes committed by foreign nationals, some positive trends have emerged. While last year saw a slight rise in crimes by foreigners, with the number reaching 41,000, a sharp decline has taken place this year, as 14,500 offenses were recorded in the first six months, a 40% decrease," he specified.

Kikot pointed out that the Migration Service had additional powers for combating crime. "We are authorized to carry out investigative and search operations and conduct pre-trial inquiries on certain articles. We aren’t focused on minor offenses but have started working to identify organized crime gangs, schemes and channels for organized illegal immigration using the necessary means," he noted.