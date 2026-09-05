MELITOPOL, September 5. /TASS/. The conflict and reported shootout between Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry are among the signs of what could be an impending collapse of the country, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"This is not the first such incident [involving a conflict and shootout]; it has already gone beyond the point that could be considered an isolated problem. These security agencies, which are supposed to prevent embezzlement by Vladimir Zelensky, have begun dividing up what remains of Ukraine, just as he is doing," Kiselev said.

He added that security personnel "understand perfectly well that the country has fallen into a black hole and that there will be no return." According to Kiselev, they also realize that they "have long since become criminals" and will seek to leave the country "with their pockets full.".