VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is involved in weapons and drug trafficking to Europe as it is also creating radical cells in the Middle East and combat groups in Africa, Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov, who also serves as the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Organizing Committee Executive Secretary, said on Friday.

"The fascists in Kiev <…> are collaborating with Latin American drug cartels for narcotrafficking to Europe. They are creating radical cells in the Middle East and combat groups in Africa. They are involved in weapons, organ and human trafficking, that is they export terror, death and dirt," he said at a news briefing following the EEF.