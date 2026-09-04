About 70 workers of Russian Consulate General, their families must leave Germany — consul

BONN, September 4. /TASS/. About 70 employees of the Consulate General and their family members will have to leave Germany following Germany’s decision to close the diplomatic institution, Russian Consul General in Bonn Oleg Krasnitsky said.

"Our consulate employs only staff sent from Russia and their family members, whom we can also hire as locally recruited personnel. We do not employ foreign nationals. At the moment, about 70 employees have been ordered to leave," Krasnitsky told Russian journalists.