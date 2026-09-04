Russian organizing committee considers 12 cities for 'City of Labor Valor' title

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian organizing committee Victory under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on Friday where it considered 12 cities for the title of "City of Labor Valor."

They are: Berezniki, Biysk, Vyatskiye Polyany, Yoshkar-Ola, Kopeisk, Korolyov, Pervouralsk, Saransk, Serov, Ussuriysk, Ukhta, and Cheremkhovo.

The honorary title "City of Labor Valor" was established in 2020. Since then, 70 cities have been bestowed with the honor. The title is awarded by a presidential decree to the cities whose residents made a significant contribution to Russia's victory in WWII, distinguished by their labor feats in the rear -- that is, by ensuring the uninterrupted production of goods at enterprises. In each of these cities, a monument is erected with an image of the coat of arms accompanied by the text of the decree given by the head of state. Public events and festive salutes are held on May 1, May 9, and on City Day there.