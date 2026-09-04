ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, condemned the actions by the Kiev regime which has lately intensified attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the Duma election as hostile.

He noted that Kiev is in a panic and fears imminent defeat.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the head of the SVR.

EU aggression

The European Union is becoming increasingly aggressive toward Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, actually morphing into a Russophobic grouping: "EU countries and European bureaucrats have been increasingly aggressive in their attitude to our country, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. <…> And, unfortunately, the EU is transforming into a grouping that is Russophobically predisposed and inclined to pursue an aggressive policy course toward our country and our allies and partners."

Western countries are following the logic of "divide and rule" and are trying to drive a wedge between the countries of the post-Soviet space: "We see that, following the philosophy of 'divide and rule,' the bloc of Western states is trying to fragment the post-Soviet, Eurasian space, to drive a wedge between our countries, to impose on us their stereotypes and narratives, which are sometimes simply alien to our moral values."

Participation of EU countries in combat operations on the side of Ukraine

EU countries are openly participating in combat operations on Ukraine's side: "It is no secret that EU countries are openly participating in hostilities on Ukraine's side by supplying weapons, ammunition, and intelligence."

Russian forces are seeing European servicemen on the battlefield in the special military operation zone: "We are detecting servicemen from European Union countries on the battlefield. But Russia has sufficient strength, capabilities, and resources, including military and technical resources, to ensure the security of our state."

Kiev's panic and attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia

Kiev has lately intensified hostile attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the Duma election: "I label these actions as hostile."

Kiev is in a panic and fears imminent defeat: "Such activity, which is supported by Western sponsors, or the Western masters of the corrupt Kiev regime, indicates its panic and fear of imminent defeat."

The people of Russia will respond to all hostile attacks from the West and Ukraine ahead of the elections by coming together: "The people of Russia will respond to all these hostile attacks with consolidation and support for the country's leadership to achieve the goals of the special military operation and, in general, for the development and prosperity of our beloved Russia."

Militarization of the Baltic region by the West

The West is escalating tensions in the Baltic region and militarizing it: "In recent years, European countries and European NATO members have been increasingly escalating tensions in the Baltic region. The region is becoming significantly militarized."

NATO is modeling a blockade of the Kaliningrad region, however the Russian military can hit any aggressor: "Quite recently, the NATO bloc held a range of exercises aimed at modelling an operation to blockade the Kaliningrad Region," the SVR chief recalled. "Groups of the Russian Armed Forces in the Leningrad Region, border regions in Russia's northwest and west, and the Baltic Fleet have every opportunity to prevent any aggression and defeat any aggressor."

Work of intelligence services of CIS countries

Intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States coordinate their activities to ensure the security of their countries and the Commonwealth as a whole: "We regularly exchange various types and categories of information, including signals, operational, forecast, and analytical information. We plan and conduct special measures and operations aimed at ensuring the security of our countries and the Commonwealth as a whole."