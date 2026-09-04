BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts’ visit to Russia to investigate Ukraine’s use of chemical weapons in the conflict zone will test the organization’s integrity and impartiality, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin, who is visiting China, told TASS.

"Ultimately, the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s decision on whether to carry out the visit will test its integrity, impartiality, and professional approach to the matter," he said.

"It is clear that the current political climate and all the political, so to speak, uproar surrounding Russia do not encourage them to go willingly. But they will have to, apparently, they will have to," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, Tarabrin said that Russia hopes the OPCW experts will visit the country to investigate cases of chemical weapons use in the Ukraine conflict zone. Russia continues its dialogue with the organization. The envoy stressed that it was difficult to give a timeline for the visit because Western countries are putting pressure on the Technical Secretariat. Tarabrin explained that the OPCW is delaying its experts’ visit because Russia is likely to provide evidence of Ukraine’s use of chemical weapons in the conflict zone.