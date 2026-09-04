Russia hopes to receive OPCW experts — permanent representative

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that a visit by experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia to investigate cases of chemical weapons use in the zone of the Ukrainian conflict will take place, and it continues dialogue with the organization, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Vladimir Tarabrin, who is on a visit to China, told TASS.

"Work is underway, yes, on organizing the visit. It is not proceeding very quickly. <…> I will not disclose all the details, but dialogue is ongoing. We hope that this visit will take place," he said. At the same time, the diplomat noted that it is difficult to name the exact timing of the visit. "It is hard to say. And, you understand, there are many political obstacles, so to speak," he explained.

On July 21, 2025, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW told TASS in an interview that Moscow had sent an official request for a visit by a technical mission to provide assistance in investigating the use of chemical weapons in the zone of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the diplomat, such a possibility is provided for by Article VIII of the CWC, which concerns a request for technical assistance from the organization in the event of suspicion of chemical weapons use.