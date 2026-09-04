BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Some Western countries have turned the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into a platform for making political accusations against "undesirable countries," including Russia, Iran, and China, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said during a visit to China.

"First and foremost, the organization must return to its roots. In other words, it is a technically professional body that deals with the full spectrum of issues related to chemical disarmament, the elimination of chemical weapons, and, most importantly, the development of peaceful cooperation in this area. Western countries are not very interested in this aspect," he said.

"To be honest, they’re generally not very interested in such professional matters. They’re the ones who turned the organization into an arena for political accusations. First, they accused Syria. Now, everything in Syria has come to an end. Now they’re accusing Russia, and they’ve started to accuse Iran and China as well. In other words, it’s, so to speak, a platform for fighting against undesirable countries. This must be stopped once and for all," the diplomat emphasized.