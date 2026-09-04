Putin to hold talks with Vietnamese president on September 9

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks at the Kremlin on September 9 with General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party and the country's President To Lam, who will be paying a state visit to Russia, the presidential press service reported.

"The leaders will discuss the state and prospects for the further development of the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership. The talks’ key topics will include trade, economic, scientific and educational ties, humanitarian exchanges, and cooperation in security and defense. They will also discuss current international and regional issues," the statement said.

A package of bilateral documents is expected to be adopted following the meeting.