Putin to hold meeting of Pobeda organizing committee

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee via videoconference on September 4.

According to the Kremlin press service, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov will present a report detailing the review process for applications of Hero City title candidates.

Reports will also be delivered by First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council and Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Vladimir Yakushev, Primorye Region Governor and Chairman of the State Council Commission on Tourism Oleg Kozhemyako, and Executive Secretary of the Search Movement of Russia Elena Tsunayeva.