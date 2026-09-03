Investments in Russia’s defense industry complex to continue — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Investments in the reconstruction of defense industry enterprises are yielding tangible benefits during the special military operation and this work will be continued, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"It is quite obvious that the investments made in the reconstruction of defense industry enterprises, [such as] the production of new equipment and weapons, including explosives, are yielding quite tangible benefits in the course of the special military operation," Medvedev said in an interview with RT news broadcaster.

"Investments of this kind will be increased so that Russia and our Armed Forces have a sufficient volume of production of specialty chemicals, gunpowder and fuel to manufacture the most in-demand weapons and, accordingly, move towards achieving the desired results. This work will be continued," Medvedev added.