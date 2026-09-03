Russian military strikes reduce fuel supplies for Ukrainian forces by half

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian military strikes on enemy warehouses and military bases have led to a twofold reduction in fuel supplies for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, a source in the Russian defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian strikes on warehouses and military bases are beginning to bear fruit. Ukrainian military personnel have started complaining about a shortage of fuel. A Ukrainian armed forces troop… reported that the allocated fuel distribution norms for military units have been halved," the source said.

Reports about inflicted damage to gas stations come from various regions of Ukraine almost daily.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denis Shmygal earlier stated that the authorities were experimenting with storing fuel underground and were also trying to increase fuel reserves and diversify supply routes.