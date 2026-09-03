Russian ambassador to Portugal says Germany's drone accusations groundless

MADRID, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Lisbon Mikhail Kamynin has told the Portuguese Foreign Ministry where Moscow stands on Germany’s accusations over the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident, pointing out that there was a complete lack of evidence that Russia was involved and emphasizing that these claims were undermining EU-Russia relations.

"The ambassador rejected the accusations against Russian state bodies and pointed to the lack of evidence of their involvement in the incident and other hybrid attacks. He emphasized that the current situation is further undermining relations between Moscow and the EU," the Russian embassy said in a comment.

The ambassador also stressed that "the Ukrainian leadership is seeking to drag the European bloc as deeply as possible into a confrontation with Russia, pushing the situation to the tipping point."

Earlier, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said that the ministry would summon the Russian ambassador over Germany’s accusations of Moscow’s involvement in the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident.

On September 1, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced a series of countermeasures. Berlin decided to close the Russian consulate general in Bonn by September 18. Other measures include terminating the agreement on the Russian House’s activities in Berlin, tightening entry controls for Russian citizens and increasing pressure on the so-called Russian shadow fleet. Moscow’s Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev firmly rejected all Germany’s accusations, calling them baseless and absurd.