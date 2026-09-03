Expedition participants on Professor Molchanov ship are safe — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Participants in the Arctic Biennale art and scientific expedition who arrived in Spitsbergen aboard the Professor Molchanov, a Russian research vessel seized by Norwegian authorities, are safe, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexey Chekunkov said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, the official website of the Governor of Svalbard published a statement announcing that Norwegian authorities had seized the Professor Molchanov following a complaint by Ukrainian company Naftogaz.

"A creative expedition arrived in Svalbard aboard the Professor Molchanov. It is an Arctic Biennale bringing together sculptors, artists, and students ranging in age from around 18 to over 70. The expedition is led by our renowned sculptor Alexander Ponomarev, who exhibited at the Venice Biennale and is internationally recognized. All of these people are safe and continuing their work. They are now doing what they came to Barentsburg to do: create art," Chekunkov said.