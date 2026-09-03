Russian embassy categorically rejects London’s accusations about Leipzig drone incident

LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s charge d'affaires in the United Kingdom Vasily Tsyganov has categorically denied London’s accusations that Moscow was allegedly involved in the incident involving drones at Leipzig/Halle Airport during a meeting at the Foreign Office, a Russian embassy official told TASS.

"These unsubstantiated and absurd accusations, presented in familiar British style, were categorically rejected. No convincing arguments in favor of the anti-Russian version of what happened were presented," the official said.

"It was noted from the Russian side that such a coordinated provocation, aimed at escalating tensions in Europe, benefits only Kiev and its sponsors, who demand that the conflict continue. It appears reckless and dangerous. It was pointed out that our country does not seek confrontation with the United Kingdom or other European states, but any escalatory steps on their part will receive an adequate and measured response."