Ukraine’s attempted UAV attack on Moscow Region among largest in last two years

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The latest attempted attack by enemy drones on the Moscow Region was one of the largest over the past two years, according to TASS estimates based on data released by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

According to him, between 8:00 a.m. Moscow Time (5:00 GMT) on September 2 and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time (9:00 a.m.) on Thursday, 548 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were heading toward the Moscow Region, most of which were destroyed at a distance. "A total of 143 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Sobyanin reported on his official channel on Max.

Earlier reports indicated that the largest attempted attack was recorded between the evening of August 15 and 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 GMT a.m.) on August 16--at that time, according to the mayor, 600 UAVs were flying toward the capital, 201 of which were destroyed in the Moscow Region.

In addition, one of the largest attempted attacks was recorded from the evening of July 6 until 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT) on July 7. According to the mayor, during that period, air defense forces downed over 430 drones, 36 of which were intercepted as they approached Moscow. Sobyanin also reported that from 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on July 19 to 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (2:00 a.m. GMT) on July 20, more than 400 enemy drones were flying toward the capital region; most of them were neutralized by air defenses at a distance, while 85 were destroyed as they approached the metropolis.

In addition, Sobyanin reported that from 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on July 27 to 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT) on July 28, over 390 drones were flying toward the Moscow Region, and from 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on July 17 to the early morning of July 18, more than 370 drones, most of which were neutralized at a distance by air defense forces. The mayor also reported that from the evening of July 11 through the evening of July 12, over 300 enemy UAVs were destroyed, 45 of which were intercepted as they approached Moscow. On July 4, more than 200 drones were heading for the Russian capital.

The mayor reported the most extensive attempted attack on March 11, 2025. According to him, "74 drones were shot down as they approached Moscow, and hundreds of combat drones were shot down at various lines of defense."