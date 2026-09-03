Russian businesses invest in protection from Ukrainian attacks — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian companies have been investing in the protection of their businesses from Ukrainian attacks, and the practice is already producing results, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our businesses have now joined this work. And I assure you that there has already been and there will be a result. <…> Companies have begun investing in the protection of their businesses. This has already yielded the necessary results and effects," the head of state argued.

And businesses will continue to do so, Putin noted. "It may be worth the while" as a security guarantee in the future, the president explained.