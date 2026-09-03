Putin strongly rejects possibility of freezing funds in citizens' accounts

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly rejected the possibility of freezing funds in citizens' bank accounts during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Why on earth would we do that? This is just some kind of baseless rumor - and quite stupid, by the way," the head of state said, answering a question on whether citizens' deposits could be frozen.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS is the general media partner.