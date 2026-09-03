Contacts between Russia, US administration remain ongoing — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Washington are continuing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As for our contacts with the American administration, they are ongoing. We are in contact with the American administration, and we are still in contact. And I hope these contacts will continue," he stated.

The Russian president noted that everyone already knows about the contacts at the level of the intelligence services and through the representatives of the American administration designated by US President Donald Trump to continue the dialogue with Russia.

"All of this is working. I hope it will ultimately lead to a positive result," Putin concluded.

The 2026 Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS serving as the general information partner.