Putin calls threats to attack civilian aircraft state terrorism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The seizure of civilian ships, attacks on them and threats to attack civilian aircraft are acts of state terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"You mentioned the seizure of civilian ships and attacks on civilian merchant vessels, and, moreover, we have now heard threats to attack civilian aircraft. This is, of course, an act of state terrorism. This undoubtedly complicates the prospects for holding bilateral peace talks," the Russian leader said.