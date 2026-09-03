Putin notes Trump’s positive attitude towards constructive work

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he sees a positive attitude from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, towards constructive work.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin stated that Russia supports the restoration of full-scale relations with the United States, but this depends not only on Moscow but also on the US side.

"But President Trump, as far as I understand, feel it, see it, is inclined towards such positive, constructive work," the Russian president noted.