Up to Russia, Ukraine to reach agreement, while others can only assist — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. It is up to Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement, while other countries can only support and assist, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement first and foremost. All other countries are ready to support and assist. Not only the United States, but also the countries present here," Putin said.

He added that the People's Republic of China, for example, constantly pays attention to this and does everything possible to ensure that the problem is resolved, primarily through peaceful means. "President Xi Jinping, when we meet, also constantly raises this issue," the Russian leader added.