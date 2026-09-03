One civilian killed, 21 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out around 180 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and injuring 21 others, including two children, Alexander Shuvayev, the region’s acting governor, reported on his Max channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of the Belgorod Region 178 times. <...> One civilian was killed in the Belgorodsky district. <...> In the Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakityansky, and Shebekinsky districts, 21 people were injured, including two children. One child and three adults are currently undergoing hospital treatment," he wrote.

The enemy struck the Alekseyevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakityansky, Rovenskoy, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out seven artillery shelling attacks on the region and dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) eight times.

Additionally, 142 Ukrainian drones were shot down and destroyed in the skies over the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours.