MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is attempting to increase his popularity in Germany by taking "quasi-harsh" measures, but his efforts appear clumsy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, he is attempting to score some points on the domestic market through what he believes to be quasi-harsh steps. But it turns out extremely clumsy, because so far all individuals, who have blown something up in Germany over the recent years, have been Ukrainians, caught by the Germans themselves. Have they closed a single Ukrainian consulate general on their territory amid the ongoing legal proceedings? No, they have not," Peskov told Vesti.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Germany’s new anti-Russian decisions, announced in connection with a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, were another gross error that damaged the interests of the country’s own people. In his opinion, the decisions stem from Germany’s domestic political situation, particularly the difficulties confronting Chancellor Friedrich Merz.