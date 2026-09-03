Putin says Far East should be territory for cooperation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s strategic policy is to make the Far East an area for cooperation and dynamic change, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session, the main event of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The president welcomed the forum’s participants and guests in his opening remarks. Putin stressed that the EEF "traditionally brings together business leaders, specialists and experts from dozens of countries around the world, primarily, of course, from the Asia-Pacific region. The region is a powerful center of growth and sets the pace for the development of the global economy."

"Russia is an active participant in investment and trade cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. We interact on an equal footing with our partners and the region’s leading integration associations. Our strategic policy is to make the Far East an area for cooperation and dynamic change in the economy and infrastructure, technological development, workforce training and, of course, the social sphere," the president said.