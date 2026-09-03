Attempts to destabilize society take place in Russia ahead of parliamentary vote — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The West is trying to destabilize the situation in Russia in the run-up to the parliamentary elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a lecture organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) Society on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Right now, especially in the run-up to the elections, absolutely frenzied attempts are being made to undermine the stability of our society," he said. "We see this, and the West makes no secret of it."

In his words, attempts to stage various provocations involve "emigrant associations that chose to engage in anti-Russian political activities" and "through the West’s diplomatic presence in Russia."

"They desperately want to do everything possible to make the society voice its discontent," Lavrov continued. "And, of course, the methods that they use to undermine our stability include encouraging the Kiev regime’s terrorist acts in an open manner."

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.