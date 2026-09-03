By talking about civil aviation hazards, Zelensky counts on revolt in Russia — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. By attacking military infrastructure and saying that civil aviation in Russia is dangerous, Vladimir Zelensky expects to destabilize the situation in Russia and trigger an uprising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Zelensky recently declared that civil aviation in Russia should halt its flights, because commercial aircraft do not belong where Ukrainian combat drones operate," he said. "I’m not going to characterize this individual, But his plans of destabilizing the society and causing a revolt are being openly declared," the minister said.

In his words, efforts to undermine Russia are directed through "the Kiev regime’s atrocities, strikes on marketplaces, attacks on other infrastructure sites, on assents that make the life of the society and the people comfortable."

Earlier, Zelensky issued a "warning" to air carriers about the danger of flights over Russia.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.