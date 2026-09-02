Putin gives start to several major national enterprises at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony launching a number of industrial facilities on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

In particular, Russia's first full-cycle copper mining and processing plant has been established in the Trans-Baikal region. The plant is located on the Udokan copper deposit, the largest in Russia and one of the largest in the world.

In 2023, the enrichment facility of the Udokan Mining and Metallurgical Plant was launched with the participation of the Russian President. Since then, the facility has produced over 700,000 tons of copper concentrate. The commercial product, sulfide copper concentrate, is supplied primarily to the domestic market, while the volume not absorbed domestically is exported. The hydrometallurgical facility of the Udokan Mining and Metallurgical Plant is being launched as part of this year’s Eastern Economic Forum. It will produce deep-processed products, premium-grade copper cathodes with a metal purity of 99.999%.

In the Primorsky Region (Nakhodka), construction and installation work has been completed on the Far East’s largest high-tech environmentally-friendly methanol production facility, with commissioning activities getting underway.

The facility’s planned annual capacity is 1.8 mln tons of methanol. A total of 220 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) has been invested in the project. Implementation of the project will increase Russia’s methanol production by 45%, boost Primorye’s non-commodity non-energy exports by 50%, and create over 700 high-productivity jobs in Nakhodka.

Container terminal, coal marine terminal

The Vladivostok Sea Port Pervomaysky container terminal has been developed by a resident of the Vladivostok Free Port. As a result of comprehensive renovation of existing port facilities, new modern infrastructure has been created for handling large-tonnage containerized cargo, including on reclaimed land with a total area of 50,700 square meters.

A new coal marine terminal has been built in the Khabarovsk Region. It handles the transshipment of coal delivered from the Elga coal deposit via the Pacific Railway and its subsequent loading onto seagoing vessels.

The terminal is part of the company’s transport and logistics cluster and is included in the boundaries of the Vanino seaport.

Pharmaceutical production facility, substation

A facility for the production of medicinal products across various pharmacotherapeutic groups has been established in the Primorsky Region (Ussuriysk). Ninety percent of the product range is included in the list of essential and important medicines.

Moreover, the 500 kV Varyag substation and the 500 kV Primorskaya GRES-Varyag overhead transmission line spanning around 500 km have been commissioned in the Primorsky Region (Novonezhino settlement). This is the largest-scale project in Russia’s electric grid sector for 2026 and the largest power transmission link of this voltage class in the Far East.

Russky innovative scientific and technological center

Construction of the first core infrastructure facilities for the Russky innovative scientific and technological center has begun on Russky Island in the Primorsky Region, the IT Park and Biotechnology research and educational clusters. This marks the next stage of the project’s development following the launch of the center’s pilot site at the Eastern Economic Forum in 2025.

The Russky innovative scientific and technological center is a research and technology hub of federal importance currently taking shape on Russky Island. Its mission is to create a full-cycle environment in the Far East for the development of high-tech companies, from research, prototyping, and pilot production to certification, securing the first customer, serial manufacturing, to bringing Russian knowledge-intensive products to markets in Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Launch of excavation for Second Severomuysky tunnel and Artyom transport and logistics center

Shuttle train service has been launched in the Primorsky Region (Artyom) via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe railway border crossing, with loading on the Chinese side and connections to Russia’s largest dry port, the Artyom transport and logistics center. The plan is to multiply the volume of freight transport between Russia and China by expanding the capacity of the border crossing without using budget funds.

Excavation of the Second Severomuysky railway tunnel spanning 15.3 km is beginning on the Baikal-Amur mainline in the Republic of Buryatia. The new tunnel is being built parallel to the existing one, which was constructed in 2003.

Commissioning this and several other facilities will make it possible to increase the transport capacity of Russia’s Eastern Railway Polygon to 270 mln tons per year by 2032.