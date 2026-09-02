Envoy says Russia won't soon forget Germany's unfriendly moves against it

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said that Germany’s unfriendly actions against Russia, including the closure of the Russian House in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, are outrageous and won't soon be forgotten.

"Such extraordinary and highly unfriendly steps, which we encountered on September 1 in the form of the closure of our largest consulate general in Bonn and the closure of our largest Center for Humanism and Culture at the Russian House on Friedrichstrasse, not only cause concern - they certainly illicit outrage, because this approach is unjustified," Nechayev told Russian journalists.

The diplomat said that no other country in Western Europe "has received as many benefits from closer ties and cooperation with Russia - in all respects. We’re not just talking about energy, about the well-known Nord Stream pipelines, but also about culture, public life, unique forms of civil society, and city partnerships. We haven’t wronged Germany in any way. On the contrary, we helped to a decisive extent with the unification."

He explained that Germany would also suffer from such actions.

"Of course, the German side, German citizens, will also be deprived of Russian culture and the necessary types of consular services that Bonn, as our largest consulate general, provided. A blow was also dealt to the Russian diaspora, because the western regions that are part of the Bonn consular district are home to the largest number of Russian compatriots. who need consular services," he stated. "This is a travesty, and we won't soon forget it."

On Tuesday, the German government officially held Russia responsible for the drone incident that occurred in early August at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn, the termination of the activities of the Russian House in Berlin, and other measures. The Russian embassy in Berlin described the incident as a hastily concocted provocation, noting that it "serves exclusively the goals of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class.".