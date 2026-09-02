Berlin provides zero evidence of Russian involvement in Leipzig incident — ambassador

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said that Berlin has no material evidence of Russia’s involvement in last month's drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

"We are being accused of no less than committing a terrorist act or attempting to do so," Nechaev told Russian journalists. "Some testimony, material evidence and professional assessments - in short, a solid case - should support such serious accusations. There is none. Therefore, all this is perplexing to say the very least," the diplomat said.

He noted that Russia has friendly relations with the federal state of Saxony and the city of Leipzig. Nechaev also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had stressed that there was no evidence of Russia’s involvement.

"We, for our part, can say that none of this has been presented to us. If you have found something, fine. Organize a meeting of specialists and experts, including Russian ones," the ambassador said.

A thorough investigation, he said, could clearly and simply demonstrate that the incident had nothing to do with intelligence activities. "But there is nothing of the kind," he said.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August and announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and other measures.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin earlier described the incident as a hastily fabricated provocation, saying that it "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class.".