MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's summer campaign of trying to force Russia to end the special military operation on Kiev's terms has only brought Ukraine closer to a situation where peace terms will be determined by other countries, not Ukraine itself. A peace agreement with Russia has already become not a voluntary option for Kiev, but the only guarantee of Ukraine's survival, Russian Senator Alexander Voloshin from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has told TASS.

Earlier, The American Conservative’s columnist Ted Snyder said that Zelensky's summer campaign, which was aimed at forcing Russia to end the war, had failed. Russia has strengthened its air and ground superiority in the special operation zone. The analyst also noted that Ukraine will return to the negotiating table, but on terms worse than those of 2022.

"By attempting to force Russia to make peace on Ukraine's terms, Kiev is moving ever closer to a situation where peace terms will be determined by anyone but a weakened and decimated Ukraine. If the Ukrainian leadership truly cares about the future of its country, it has few options left. Peace is no longer a voluntary option, but a guarantee of Ukraine's survival, regardless of its form of government," the senator said.

Voloshin believes that Zelensky's summer campaign, which included drone attacks and terrorist attacks in Russia, was recommended by Western countries.

"Today, Ukraine is facing a simultaneous shortage of personnel, ammunition, money, and economic opportunities. Soldiers are dying at the front, while away from the battlefields the population faces ruined infrastructure and mounting social problems," Voloshin concluded.

Meanwhile, social tensions in Ukraine are only growing. "The riots against the territorial recruitment centers and local protests are symptoms of a single process: society is beginning to ask itself why it must continue to pay an ever-higher price," Voloshin noted.