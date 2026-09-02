Staff of Russian House in Berlin must leave Germany within seven days — Russian ambassador

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Germany has ordered the staff of the Russian House in Berlin to leave the country within seven days, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev reported.

"As for the Russian House of Science and Culture, the intergovernmental agreement governing its activities will expire in the summer of 2027, but the staff working there represent the House and Rossotrudnichestvo (Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad), so they must leave the country within seven days," the diplomat told Russian reporters.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident that occurred in early August at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the cessation of operations at the Russian House in Berlin, and other measures.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin called the incident a hastily concocted provocation, noting that it "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militarist wing of the European political class."