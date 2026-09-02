Russian pilots strike Ukrainian UAV control post in Sumy Region with X-39 missile

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces struck a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control post in the Sumy Region with an X-39 missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, releasing corresponding footage.

"Live recording footage of the Aerospace Forces’ army aviation strike on the UAV control post of Ukraine’s 116th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade in the Streletskaya Pushkarka settlement in the Sumy Region with a light multi-purpose X-39 missile," reads the ministry’s statement accompanying the footage.

The target was destroyed by the strike.