Russia will not buy double-dealing calls for Ukraine ceasefire by EU, NATO — envoy

BRUSSELS, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow will not buy double-dealing calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the European Union and NATO, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said during a visit to the country’s Foreign Ministry, an embassy official told TASS.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry had summoned the Russian ambassador at the decision by Foreign Minister Maxim Prevost over a drone incident in the German city of Leipzig.

"Responding to double-dealing calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Denis Gonchar made it clear that Russia would not buy such statements by NATO and EU countries, which have repeatedly violated agreements on Ukraine, already reached or still in the making, and taken advantage of lulls to further pump the Kiev regime with weapons and funds. The ambassador reiterated Moscow’s continuous commitment to achieving a long-term and sustainable solution to the Ukraine crisis and pointed out that a paramount condition for that is for the West to abandon its confrontational policy toward Russia, which is leading nowhere, stop fueling the Ukraine war, and focus solely on promoting a peaceful agenda," the embassy official said.