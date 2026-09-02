BRUSSELS, September 2. /TASS/. Last month's discovery of an explosives-laced drone at Leipzig airport is a sordid provocation in the interests of the bankrupt Kiev regime and the European "war party," which want to draw NATO and the EU into a direct face-off with Moscow, Russian ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said, when called in to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident, according to the embassy.

"D. V. Gonchar noted that the aforementioned incident is nothing more than a sordid provocation in the interests of the bankrupt Kiev regime and the European ‘war party,’ which are seeking at any cost to draw NATO and the EU into a direct confrontation with Russia, with all the catastrophic consequences that entails. It is obvious that such a self-destructive course does not serve the interests of the peoples of Belgium and other European countries. The ambassador emphasized that Russia has never sought and does not seek confrontation with Europe, but will do everything necessary to ensure national security and counter the threats emanating from NATO, the EU, and the Kiev regime," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.