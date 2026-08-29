MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Military North battlegroup destroyed more than 215 Ukrainian military personnel, an anti·aircraft installation, three artillery pieces, and two armored vehicles over one day, said Vasily Mezhevykh, head of the group’s press center.

"Over the past 24 hours, the combined arms units of the North military group, including the crews of unmanned systems, destroyed more than 215 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, three field artillery pieces -- D·20, D·30 and ‘Giatsint·B’ -- an anti·aircraft gun, and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.

Mezhevykh added that during the day, 32 drone control points, 166 aircraft-type drones, 28 heavy combat drones of the R-18 (Baba Yaga type), and 14 enemy ground·based robotic systems were also destroyed.