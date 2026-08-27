MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb himself becomes a terrorist by justifying Kiev's attacks on civilian facilities in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Stubb himself is a terrorist if he understands that this is strictly a civilian facility and nevertheless justifies its destruction, including not only the destruction of the facility's infrastructure but also the killing of people," she stressed.

Stubb should acknowledge that warehouses operated by online marketplaces and other retailers, as well as shopping centers, are strictly civilian facilities where only civilians work, according to Zakharova. "Yet he portrays them as some kind of pseudo-military facility," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Finnish president said that strikes by the Kiev regime deep into Russian territory, including attacks on Wildberries, Russia's version of Amazon, and its logistics centers, raise the cost and price of the war for Russia. He therefore described these attacks as a reasonable military strategy on Ukraine's part that requires support.