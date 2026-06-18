Zaporozhye NPP employee killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Energodar, Rosatom chief says

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. One employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was killed and another seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Energodar on Wednesday, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in a statement released by the state corporation's press service.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that one person had been killed and seven others injured in Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours. According to him, four people were wounded in Energodar, one of whom later died.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have moved to the deliberate and systematic killing of Zaporozhye NPP employees. Yesterday afternoon, four residents of Energodar, the city of nuclear workers, were injured in a drone attack. Two of them were employees of the plant's centralized repair department. These are key personnel whose work is directly linked to the safe operation of equipment at Europe's largest nuclear power plant," Likhachev said.

"One of them was wounded, and doctors are fighting for his life, providing all possible medical assistance. The other was killed. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.