SPIEF plenary session with Putin always attracts high attention — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin always generates great attention," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"This event always attracts a lot of attention of both the political circles and mass media," he noted.

The Russian leader plans to hold bilateral meetings with heads of states and other representatives of foreign countries that will take part in the forum, the Kremlin said in its materials.