Russia hails Israel’s efforts to develop bilateral humanitarian ties, says ambassador

TEL AVIV, January 31. /TASS/. Russia welcomes efforts on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism and the Israeli Embassy in Moscow regarding the development of bilateral ties in the humanitarian and tourism spheres, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told TASS on Friday.

"We are well aware of all efforts on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, which are actively supported by the Israeli Embassy in Moscow, and we are completely informed about them," he said. "On the whole, we may only welcome the further development of humanitarian ties, the development of tourism relations between our countries."

The expansion of such ties, Viktorov said, brings "numerous advantages," particularly with Russian nationals getting an opportunity to be a part of "such an interesting destination for tourism" as Israel.

"There are still many issues remaining to be resolved and we will be settling them as they keep emerging," the Russian diplomat added.