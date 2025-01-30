Russia extremely concerned about energy crisis in Transnistria — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow is extremely concerned about the energy crisis in Transnistria, which, it points out, was created by Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We are extremely concerned that it is taking so long to find a solution to the issue of gas supplies to Transnistria, which arose from Ukraine’s decision to stop Russian gas transit on January 1. Transnistria is facing increasing economic and social hardships. The reasons behind continued delays and Moldova’s continued objections to solutions proposed by external partners are unclear," the statement reads.

The diplomat pointed out that Moscow had proposed a plan by which gas would be purchased for Transnistria and delivered to the embattled republic, but Moldova blocked its implementation. "Now, the Chisinau authorities are impeding the use of any mechanisms to provide humanitarian aid to Transnistria, proposed by both Russia and the European Union," Zakharova stressed. She added that this was a blatant violation of the 1992 Transnistrian peace agreement, which contains clear obligations to refrain from imposing sanctions and blockades, as well as to remove any obstacles to the movement of goods, services and people.

"Chisinau seems to be interested in weaponizing the energy crisis in order to increase pressure on defiant Transnistria," Zakharova concluded.

Russian gas giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Moldova in early January following Kiev's move to end gas transit via Ukraine and Chisinau’s refusal to pay its debt for already consumed energy. Under the circumstances, the Cuciurgan power station, which used to provide electricity to both Moldova and the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria, switched to coal and is now providing power only to consumers on the left bank of the Dniester River. However, its coal stocks will not last beyond late January or mid-February.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative sources of gas supplies. In order to save energy, central heating and hot water supplies to residential buildings were turned off, industrial facilities were shut down and rolling blackouts were introduced.