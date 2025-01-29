Kremlin to stay mum on new EU sanctions against Russia until their formalization

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers it hardly possible to provide commentary on the European Union’s new restrictions against Russia until they are officially adopted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the European Commission approved the proposal to impose tariffs on some agricultural products and certain nitrogen-based fertilizers from Russia and Belarus.

"This very so-called next package [of sanctions] being drafted is much discussed now, with various positions appearing. We are closely monitoring this, though until it is formalized we will hardly be able probably to comment, [to provide] projections," he said.

A high-ranked representative of the European Union said earlier that Brussels intended to prolong the present sanctions against Russia by January 31 and approve the 16th package of restrictions by February 24.