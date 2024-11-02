Russia dismisses allegations of refusing to include Ukrainian marines on lists for swaps

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed allegations that the Russian side refuses to include Ukrainian marines on its lists for prisoner exchanges.

"We have heard publicly pronounced statements, and this information was voiced during those Montreal gatherings too, that Russia allegedly refuses to include Ukrainian marines into the lists for prisoner exchanges. This is absolutely untrue," she told a briefing. "We are ready to make these lists public. There are 29 on them. These Ukrainian marines have been released by the Russian side during the swaps."

According to Zakharova, Russia has expressed its readiness to exchange many Ukrainian marines more than once. "But the Kiev regime has little interest in exchanging this category of its citizens, its own servicemen," she stressed.

"For instance, the 36th marine brigade. It surrendered in Mariupol back in 2022. I am sure that the families of these people in Ukraine don’t know that the Russian side suggested that their family members, who has been staying in Russia as prisoner of war, be swapped," she added.