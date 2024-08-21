Ukraine fires around 40 drones at Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked 11 settlements in the Belgorod Region using 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s) in the past day, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod Region, the settlements of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Zhuravlevka, Krasny Khutor, Myasoyedovo, Streletskoye, Ustinka, Cheremoshnoye, Schetinovka, Yasniye Zori, and Tserkovny came under attack. Nine munitions were fired during three shelling rounds. Nineteen UAVs were also launched, nine of them were destroyed by air defenses," the governor wrote.

According to him, a truck with a trailer was burned down due to the attacks. A private house, two outbuildings, six cars, two commercial facilities, a social site, an administration building and a power supply line were also damaged.

Eight drones attacked eight settlements in the Borisovsky, Valuisky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts. A private residence, four social facilities, an industrial enterprise, an infrastructure communications facility and a power supply line were damaged there.

According to the governor, several targets and one fixed-wing drone were hit over the Belgorod Region. Shrapnel cut roofs of four private houses. "In the Volokonovsky district, the settlements of Volokonovka, Tishanka and Stary were attacked with 16 munitions during four shelling rounds. Four UAVs were fired, one of which was destroyed by air defenses. One civilian was wounded," Gladkov said, adding that one house and an outbuilding were damaged. Besides, grass catched fire at a private residence; the fire was promptly extinguished.

Air defenses destroyed three drones over the Prokhorovsky and Chernyansky districts, no consequences occurred on the ground. The Grayvoronsky district was attacked with 26 munitions and two drones. A commercial facility, a car and a power supply line were damaged there. In the Novooskolsky district, a UAV fell, hitting a power supply line. Dry grass catched fire there, which spread to an area of 40 square meters. The fire was extinguished.

"In the Shebekinsky district <...> two UAVs and 47 munitions were fired during nine shelling attacks. A passenger car and a tractor were damaged. As a result of a shelling in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a two-apartment house was destroyed by fire, another one was damaged," the governor informed.