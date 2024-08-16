Russian Mi-28NM helicopters destroy massed Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The crews of Mi-28NM combat helicopters destroyed massed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment by Vikhr missiles in an overnight strike in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry also uploaded a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian troops and military hardware in the Kursk area.

"Army aviation crews flying Mi-28NM helicopters delivered an overnight strike by air-launched weapons against massed manpower, armored and military motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the borderline Kursk Region. The strike was delivered by Vikhr missiles against reconnoitered targets. According to reconnaissance reports, all the designated targets were successfully destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.