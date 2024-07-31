Middle East on brink of major conflict, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Middle East is teetering on the brink of a major conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said at a briefing.

"The region is teetering on the brink of a global conflict," he pointed out, adding: "There are no prospects for things turning around at this point."

Nastasyin explained that "some unscrupulous countries, primarily the United States, are obsessed with monopolizing regional processes." Furthermore, in his words, Western nations "are blocking any efforts to arrange joint diplomatic work to resolve the Middle East issue," both by regional and global players.

Meanwhile, the entire region, "every single country, seeks to avoid a tragic scenario," Nastasyin emphasized.