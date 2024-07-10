Situation around Taiwan can 'potentially explode,' Russian deputy foreign minister says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The situation around Taiwan can potentially escalate, such probability exists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the Valdai discussion club session.

"Indeed, this can potentially explode at some point. I would rather not talk about the conditions, when it could turn from a potential crisis into an actual crisis, but, nevertheless, such perspective exists," the senior diplomat said.

According to the senior diplomat, so far, "all countries, directly involved in this ongoing conflict, show restraint and unwillingness to escalate the situation further than where it is today."

Previously, US President Joe Biden said in an interview for Time, that he does not rule out the use of the US Armed Forces for protection of Taiwan in case of a hypothetical "Chinese invasion."

Beijing considers Taiwan a province of China. In 1979, the US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established them with the People’s Republic of China. While recognizing the "one China" policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the administration in Taipei. The US is the main supplier of weapons for Taiwan.