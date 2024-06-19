North Korea set to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, Kim Jong Un says

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is resolved to boost strategic cooperation with Russia further down the road, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in opening remarks at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The situation globally is now changing fast as it becomes more challenging. Against this background, we are set to strengthen strategic interaction with Russia, with the Russian leadership as we go forward," the North Korean leader said as he assured his Russian counterpart of Pyongyang’s sweeping support of Moscow’s policies across the board.

Kim also said that, at today’s meeting, he and Putin would hopefully exchange ideas and constructive opinions on enhanced cooperation and mutual exchanges between the two countries across the board. "We will exchange good opinions on international issues, too," he concluded.