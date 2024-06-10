Moscow, Brasilia committed to developing bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian and Brazilian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have agreed to develop cooperation between their countries, including in the context of Brazil’s presidency of the Group of Twenty, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"The sides expressed mutual commitment to continue strengthening the successfully developing strategic partnership between Russia and Brazil in all key areas," it said.

The presidents "agreed in particular to continue close cooperation between the two countries in the context of Russia’s BRICS presidency and Brazil’s Group of Twenty presidency this year," it added.

Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2024. Russia’s presidency features more than 250 various events, with a BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 being the central one. Brazil is currently holding G20 presidency. The association’s summit is scheduled for November 2024.

On June 6, the Russian leader met with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff. He said back then that he planned to hold a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart.

At a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS on June 5, Putin said that he has not yet made up his mind about attending the G20 summit, but his participation is possible. In his words, he doesn’t want to "hear filthy things" about Russia." At the same time, he noted that he doesn’t want to "create problems" for the friends who organize the summit. "We are working in the Group of Twenty and will continue doing so," he pledged.